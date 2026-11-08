Jeff Gonzalez Concedes 36th Assembly District Race as Democrat Ida Obeso-Martinez Takes the Lead

California's 36th Assembly District is headed for a change in leadership after incumbent Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez officially conceded his race against Democrat Ida Obeso-Martinez.

Gonzalez shared a statement with NBC Palm Springs, acknowledging the election results and thanking voters for the opportunity to serve.

"While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I respect the decision of the voters. It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of the 36th Assembly District," Gonzalez stated. "For 21 years, I had the privilege of serving our country as a United States Marine. I carried that same commitment to service into the State Assembly. I never believed my responsibility was to represent just one political party or only those who voted for me. My team and I worked to be present in every corner of this district because every community, every voice and every resident matters."

I have always believed good government requires pragmatism, transparency and accountability. I hope the residents of the 36th District continue to demand those things from their elected leaders, because that is what they deserve.

Obeso-Martinez currently holds an 11-percentage-point lead over Gonzalez, with 59.1% of the vote compared to Gonzalez's 40.9%.

However, these numbers are not yet the final results of the midterm elections.