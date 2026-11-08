Palm Springs Celebrates 40 Years of Pride

Downtown Palm Springs was filled with bright colors, music and celebration as the city marked 40 years of Pride, bringing together generations of people to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

From elaborate costumes to crowds lining the streets, the milestone celebration transformed downtown Palm Springs into a vibrant gathering honoring the people who have helped shape the city's LGBTQ+ community.

For some attendees, the event is a longtime tradition that has been part of their lives for decades. For others, it was their first time experiencing the celebration.

This year's anniversary also comes at a significant moment, just days after the midterm elections. Some participants said the election results have brought a renewed sense of hope for the future.

Forty years after it began, the celebration continues to bring people together. While the floats, crowds and festivities may have grown over the years, participants say the message behind Pride remains the same.