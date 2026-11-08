Palm Springs Mahjong Retreat Draws Players From Across the Country to Palm Desert

Mahjong players from across the country gathered in Palm Desert for a four-day retreat celebrating the increasingly popular game.

The Palm Springs Mahjong Retreat, hosted by Carry-On Mahjong, began Thursday, November 5, and runs through Sunday at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa.

The sold-out event features open play, tournaments and strategy sessions, giving players opportunities to improve their skills and connect with others who share their interest in the game.

Organizers also brought in special guests and hosts to help participants learn and enjoy the experience.

Organizers say Mahjong has grown significantly in popularity across the United States over the past couple of years. They wanted to create a retreat that reflected their own personalities and offered something different from other Mahjong gatherings.

The retreat also includes a lineup of social activities, including a caftans-and-cocktails event and a farewell pajama party to close out the weekend.

For attendees, the retreat offers a chance to enjoy the game, make new connections and spend four days with fellow Mahjong enthusiasts.