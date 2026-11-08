Palm Springs Pride Celebrates LGBTQ Artists at Cicada Fine Art Gallery

Palm Springs Pride celebrations extended beyond the streets and festivities Saturday, November 7, as a local art gallery showcased the creativity and personal experiences of LGBTQ artists.

Cicada Fine Art, located at 901 North Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, featured works by local LGBTQ artists throughout Pride weekend.

Gallery owner Christopher Cummings says the artwork offers visitors a chance to connect with the artists' perspectives, identities and life experiences.

"I find these artists, they're bringing their own perspective and echoing all of their own life experiences," Cummings said. "A lot of that comes with being an artist in the LGBT community."

Cummings says one of the most rewarding parts of owning a gallery is witnessing the emotional connection between an artist's work and someone experiencing it for the first time.

He explained that collectors and visitors sometimes discover unexpected feelings or personal connections through the artwork.

For Cummings, those moments demonstrate how art can bring people together, even when the artist and viewer have never met.

The gallery also played a role in this year's Pride celebrations by hosting NBC Palm Springs for its live coverage of the annual Palm Springs Pride Parade on Sunday, November 8.

NBC Palm Springs broadcast the parade from outside Cicada Fine Art, bringing the celebration to viewers across the Coachella Valley and beyond.