Palm Springs Pride Saturday Brings Crowds to 5K Run and Ace Hotel Pool Party

Palm Springs Pride celebrations continued Saturday, November 7, with crowds gathering across the city for a day of events, including a downtown 5K run and a large pool party at the Ace Hotel.

Earlier Saturday, Olivia Sandusky and Manny the Movie Guy served as emcees for the Palm Springs Pride 5K Run and Walk. Hundreds of participants turned out, sporting colorful outfits and celebrating Pride weekend.

The festivities continued at the Ace Hotel, where nearly 1,000 people gathered for a pool party hosted by GED Magazine.

The event was one of five Pride weekend gatherings scheduled at the hotel. Organizers described the parties as inclusive celebrations designed to welcome people of all backgrounds.

The weekend lineup also included the Locker Room after-hours event Saturday night, followed by the Refresh Pool Party scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Organizers said the recent midterm election results may be contributing to the upbeat atmosphere and strong turnout they've seen throughout the weekend.

As Palm Springs Pride continues Sunday, November 8, the city is preparing for the annual Pride parade and more celebrations across downtown.