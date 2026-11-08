Riverside County Animal Services urges adoptions as Coachella Valley shelter overcrowds

The Coachella Valley Animal Campus is looking for homes for senior dogs Otis and Willow as overcrowding leaves some dogs sharing kennels and spending long stretches inside, shelter representatives said.

Otis is listed as 7 years old, though staff think he may be slightly older. He arrived at the shelter in August after being surrendered by his owner. He has a scar on his head after being attacked by another dog at the shelter, a representative said.

Despite the injury, Otis is “the sweetest dog,” the representative said. He previously lived with a small dog and cats and is friendly with dogs and people.

Willow is 9 years old. The representative said she is getting skinny and needs a comfortable home. Staff described both dogs as seniors in need of loving homes.

The representative said the shelter pairs as many as five dogs in a kennel designed for one. Shelter stress and the crowded environment can affect how dogs behave, the representative said, and some may go weeks without leaving their kennels unless a volunteer takes them out.

People who are not ready to adopt can still help through the Fido program. Members of the public can take a dog out for a few hours or overnight, giving them a chance to spend time outside the shelter and meet potential adopters.

A volunteer who appeared in the interview said she participates in the program with her daughter and called it a rewarding experience. She encouraged people to become Fido walkers or adopt.

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