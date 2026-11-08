Run With Los Muertos Brings Day of the Dead Celebration to Old Town Coachella

Old Town Coachella came alive Saturday, November 7, for the 13th annual Run With Los Muertos, a community celebration honoring loved ones through running, art, music and cultural traditions.

NBC Palm Springs reporter and anchor Alondra Campos served as emcee for the event, which brought together runners, artists, musicians and community organizations.

The evening featured a pre-race procession, car show, art walk, vendor village and live entertainment across three stages.

For some participants, this year's event was their first time taking part in the run. Runners described the experience as an opportunity to have fun, connect with the community and honor family members who have passed away.

One participant dedicated their run to their grandmother, sharing that the event offered a meaningful way to remember loved ones.

Run With Los Muertos translates to "Run With the Dead" and has become part of the Coachella Valley's Día de los Muertos celebrations, bringing the community together to honor those who are no longer with us.