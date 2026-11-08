Watch NBC Palm Springs’ Complete Palm Springs Pride Parade Livestream, Sponsored by DAP Health

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Greater Palm Springs Pride with NBC Palm Springs’ complete 90-minute livestream of the 2026 Pride Parade.

Hosted by Thalia Hayden and NBC Palm Springs News Director David Reese, the special coverage captures the energy, color and community spirit of one of the Coachella Valley’s biggest annual celebrations.

The parade brought together members of the LGBTQ+ community, local organizations, businesses and supporters along Palm Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs.

This year’s celebration marked 40 years of Greater Palm Springs Pride, honoring the community’s history while celebrating visibility, inclusion and the people who continue to make Pride an important part of the Coachella Valley.

The livestream was sponsored by DAP Health, the presenting sponsor of NBC Palm Springs’ Pride Parade coverage.

Watch the complete parade livestream and relive the 40th anniversary celebration.