WTA Finals Kick Off to Sold-Out Crowd at Indian Wells Tennis Garden

The WTA Finals got underway today with a sold-out crowd at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, as thousands of tennis fans packed Stadium 2 for the opening day of the weeklong tournament.

Long lines were also seen throughout the Tennis Garden, bringing a welcome boost for local small business owners in the Coachella Valley. The tournament marks the second major tennis event hosted in Indian Wells this year.

Back in March, the BNP Paribas Open generated nearly one billion dollars for the Coachella Valley, highlighting the economic impact major sporting events can have on the region.

The WTA Finals will continue throughout the week, with more competition ahead.