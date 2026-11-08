Yucca Valley Film Festival Wraps Up Eighth Year With Screenings and Awards Ceremony

The Yucca Valley Film Festival wrapped up its eighth edition with final film screenings and an awards ceremony, bringing filmmakers and community members together to celebrate the local film scene.

This year's festival expanded in both attendance and duration, continuing to grow as a popular community event.

The festival featured dozens of film screenings, red carpet events, industry panels and mentorship sessions designed to connect filmmakers and provide opportunities to learn from others in the industry.

Admission to all events was free.

Olivia Sandusky served as the emcee for the closing awards ceremony, which brought together filmmakers and members of the community to mark the end of this year's festival.

Organizers say they're already looking ahead to next year and planning for another celebration of filmmaking in Yucca Valley.