Zoo Atlanta Welcomes Two New Giant Pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang

Zoo Atlanta is welcoming two new residents, and they're already capturing the attention of visitors.

The zoo officially introduced giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, marking a new chapter for the popular animals at the Georgia attraction. The two pandas arrived from China in late September and spent time in quarantine before making their public debut.

Now, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang are settling into their new home and getting acquainted with their surroundings as visitors get their first chance to see the pair.