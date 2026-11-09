Cathedral City Artist Kim Manfredi Featured in New Exhibition at Laguna Art Museum

A Cathedral City artist is bringing the colors and textures of the desert to the California coast through a new exhibition at the Laguna Art Museum.

Kim Manfredi, whose large-scale paintings draw inspiration from the desert landscape, is being featured in an exhibition titled "View with a Grain of Sand."

Inside her Cathedral City studio, Manfredi says she creates colorful works that reflect the natural world while leaving room for imagination.

Her artwork is now on display at the Laguna Art Museum, which celebrates California artists and their contributions. The museum's executive director, Julie Perlin Lee, praised Manfredi's use of color, texture and transparency.

Lee says the exhibition translates the natural world into abstract artwork. It also marks the museum's first solo exhibition featuring a female artist in more than five years.

Manfredi is also participating in the museum's Art in Nature program with an outdoor installation called "A Flag Walk for Our Future," displayed along the coastline through early November.

One unique element connecting the exhibition to its coastal setting is sand collected in Laguna Beach. Manfredi incorporates the sand directly into her paintings, adding texture while bringing the physical landscape into the artwork.

The result is a creative connection between two distinct California environments, with desert inspiration meeting the Pacific coast.

Kai Beach, NBC Palm Springs.