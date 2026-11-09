Cathedral City Fields of Valor Honors Veterans Ahead of Veterans Day

A tradition of honoring the nation's heroes continued in Cathedral City with the annual Fields of Valor celebration, bringing residents together to recognize local veterans and military families.

The event was part of Cathedral City's Taste and Sound series, held in partnership with the Cathedral City Evening Rotary Club.

The Veterans Day celebration featured a display of American flags, live music and food vendors at the Cathedral City Festival Lawn.

For many attendees, the event was about recognizing not only those who served, but also the families who made sacrifices while their loved ones were away.

One attendee said military families often endured difficult times and went without many things during a loved one's service. The gathering offered an opportunity for families and children to walk among the flags and reflect on those sacrifices.

The display serves as a tribute to veterans and military service members, past and present, and a reminder of the sacrifices made in service to the country.