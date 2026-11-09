Cathedral City Rejects Proposed CV Link Detour During Ramon Road Bridge Construction

A disagreement over a proposed detour is raising questions about cyclist and pedestrian access during an upcoming closure of the CV Link underpass.

The dispute centers on a proposed alternate route that would send cyclists through Cathedral City while the underpass is closed for construction.

Cathedral City officials have rejected the proposal, raising concerns about the route and calling for a safe alternative for people who use the regional trail.

The closure is tied to a $47 million project to widen the Ramon Road Bridge over the Whitewater River. The project will expand the bridge from four lanes to six.

Construction is expected to begin in December and take approximately two years.

During part of that work, the CV Link underpass will be closed, requiring cyclists and pedestrians to use another route.

Officials are still working to finalize a detour that will maintain safe access and keep CV Link users connected during construction.