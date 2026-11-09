Code Pink Protests Exclusion From Palm Springs Pride Parade for Second Consecutive Year

Members of the anti-war and feminist group Code Pink staged a protest during Palm Springs Pride after being denied a place in the parade for the second consecutive year.

The group questioned this year's Pride theme, “Be Included,” arguing that its exclusion contradicts the event's message of inclusion and equality.

Protesters gathered at the corner of Alejo Road and South Palm Canyon Drive, chanting and holding their demonstration as the parade continued.

After the parade officially concluded and the accepted floats had passed, Code Pink members joined the parade route in a demonstration of their own.

One member told NBC Palm Springs' Alondra Campos that the group wanted to carry on the tradition of protest that helped shape the LGBTQ+ rights movement, pointing to the Stonewall uprising as an example of people coming together to demand change.

Another member, Dane, said the group also staged a demonstration after being excluded the previous year, but said participation and support had grown since then.

Palm Springs Pride organizers said Code Pink's message does not directly support the LGBTQ+ community. Organizers also cited concerns raised by both Jewish and non-Jewish community members.

Code Pink disputed that characterization, with one member saying approximately 80% of the group identifies as LGBTQ+.

The group said it was not protesting Pride itself, but rather its exclusion from the parade.