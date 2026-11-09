Former Palm Valley School Campus in Rancho Mirage Sold for $14.6 Million

A bankruptcy judge has approved the $14.6 million sale of the former Palm Valley School campus in Rancho Mirage, following a bidding process involving three potential buyers.

The 36-acre property was awarded to the Raidmaker Trust, which prevailed over two other bidders.

The campus includes 16 buildings, more than 50 classrooms, a gymnasium, a theater and multiple athletic fields.

Palm Valley School abruptly closed in June after 74 years, citing declining enrollment and a financial shortfall of more than $3 million. The school filed for bankruptcy just three days after announcing its closure.

The approved sale could help repay creditors, including families seeking refunds for tuition deposits.

Although the bankruptcy judge has approved the $14.6 million sale, the transaction has not yet officially closed.