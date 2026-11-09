General Patton Memorial Museum to Host Veterans Day Ceremony Wednesday

A Veterans Day tradition will continue Wednesday at the General Patton Memorial Museum in Chiriaco Summit, where veterans will be honored on the same desert ground where General George Patton trained troops during World War II.

The museum's annual Veterans Day ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

This year's featured speaker is Brigadier General Andrew Kaiser, commanding general at Fort Irwin.

The program will also include a flyover from the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Admission to the museum will be free for the day, giving visitors an opportunity to explore the history of Patton's training grounds and pay tribute to the men and women who have served the country.