La Quinta to Honor Local Veterans at Annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony Wednesday

The City of La Quinta is preparing to honor local veterans this Veterans Day with its annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony on Wednesday, November 11.

The ceremony will recognize veterans from the community, with local dignitaries taking part in honoring their service.

As part of the recognition, veterans' names, ranks and dates of service will be engraved on the Veterans Acknowledgement Monuments located at Civic Center Park.

The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. in the La Quinta City Hall Courtyard.

Community members are invited to attend and show their appreciation for the men and women who have served in the nation's armed forces.