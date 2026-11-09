Palm Springs Firefighters and Animal Samaritans Team Up for New Charity Calendar

A new charity calendar is bringing together Palm Springs firefighters and some adorable adoptable animals while raising money for two local causes.

Palm Springs Life magazine partnered with the Palm Springs Fire Department and Animal Samaritans to create the wall calendar, featuring photographs of firefighters alongside animals available for adoption.

A portion of calendar sales will benefit the Animal Samaritans Rescue Fund, as well as the fire department's efforts to restore El Diablo, a historic 1931 American fire engine.

The calendar is being sold for $20, with organizers encouraging residents to purchase a copy and support both organizations.

It's a collaboration that combines local history, animal adoption and community support — all in one calendar.