Palm Springs Police Host Free Talk On How To Spot Scams And Stay Safe Online

Scammers are finding new ways to target people through fake texts, emails, phone calls, and social media messages, and the Palm Springs Police Department wants to help people stay one step ahead with a free community talk called “How to Stay Safe Online.”

Palm Springs Police detectives and industry experts will walk through real-world scam examples and point out the red flags to watch for, including pressure to act fast, suspicious details, and attempts to keep you from talking to anyone else. Police say the goal is simple steps people can use right away, like staying skeptical and talking to someone you trust before you click, pay, or share personal information. Police say you don’t need to be “techy” to protect yourself.

The talk will also cover what to do if you become a victim, with a step-by-step checklist of who to call and what to save, along with free protections like call blocking, credit freezes, and fraud alerts.

The talk is Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Palm Springs Police Department, 200 S. Civic Drive. It’s free and open to the public, though space is limited.