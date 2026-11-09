Palm Springs Pride Celebrates Visibility, Inclusion and Community in 40th Anniversary Year

Downtown Palm Springs was filled with celebration as the annual Palm Springs Pride Parade brought the community together for a day focused on visibility, acceptance and inclusion.

NBC Palm Springs was on the parade route hosting a live stream, giving viewers a front-row look at the celebration and the people who came out to take part.

For some attendees, Palm Springs Pride is an annual tradition with a special connection to the city's history. One festivalgoer described the event as a beautiful experience, saying Palm Springs has become an important place for people to feel comfortable being themselves.

Others said they wish celebrations like this had been available when they were growing up. One attendee reflected on growing up in New York and the San Francisco Bay Area, saying the visibility and sense of community seen in Palm Springs today were not always there.

Several people emphasized the importance of celebrating Pride and creating an environment where people feel safe and recognized.

That message was especially meaningful for younger generations, with attendees saying it's important for young people to see LGBTQ+ identities celebrated openly.

For first-time visitors, the experience brought excitement and a chance to discover what Palm Springs Pride has to offer. One attendee said they had been enjoying the festivities after arriving without knowing exactly what to expect.

With the broader political climate also on people's minds, some attendees said events like Pride provide an important opportunity to come together and celebrate community.