Pedestrian Killed in Sky Valley Crash

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) - A pedestrian was killed today after being

struck by an SUV in Sky Valley, a rural unincorporated area near Desert Hot

Springs.



The crash occurred at 8:18 p.m. Sunday on Dillon Road just east of

Newport Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The pedestrian appeared to have been walking a dog, which also killed

in the crash, the CHP stated.



The name, age and gender of the pedestrian were not available.



The motorist stopped at the crash scene, according to the CHP.

Eastbound lanes of Dillon were shut down for the investigation.