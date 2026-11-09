Slurry Seal in Rancho Mirage, WTA Finals Crowds in Indian Wells and a Two Year Bridge Project Coming to Coachella

It’s time for Know Before You Go, where we break down the biggest road projects in the Coachella Valley so you can plan your drive and skip the traffic. CV Sync Traffic Program Manager Kris Gunterson joined us in studio with what to expect this week.

Rancho Mirage: Da Vall Drive Slurry Seal

The slurry seal project in Rancho Mirage continues this week, with crews working on Da Vall Drive between Dinah Shore Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive. Gunterson says crews usually seal the inside lanes first and then move to the outside lanes, so expect lane closures along the whole stretch.

To avoid the work, use Bob Hope Drive or Monterey Avenue, or Date Palm Drive to the west. “If you really want to see the construction and get stuck in traffic, go ahead and go over there,” Gunterson says, “but I would recommend avoiding it if you can.”

Indian Wells: WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden

The WTA Finals started Sunday, and the opening day was a sellout. Gunterson says the turnout brought more cars than expected, and his team is making adjustments to help get drivers into the venue faster.

Expect the heaviest congestion on southbound Washington Street between Fred Waring Drive and Miles Avenue from about 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, though match times could shift that window. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka plays at noon today, so expect another big crowd.

If you’re driving through to La Quinta, stay in the inside lanes next to the median to get past the line of cars waiting to turn into the venue. If you’re going to the tournament, Gunterson recommends leaving early and giving yourself extra time. The event runs through the weekend.

Coachella: Avenue 50 Bridge Project

A major project starts right after Thanksgiving. Crews will build a bridge to replace the low water crossing on Avenue 50, and the work will last about two years.

Crews will keep one lane open through the work zone, but Gunterson says to expect slow going with heavy equipment, traffic control and changing conditions, especially if it rains. Use Avenue 48 to the north or Avenue 52 to the south instead.

For the latest on road work and traffic across the Coachella Valley, visit https://www.cv-sync.com/.



