WTA Finals Bring Sold-Out Crowd and Economic Boost to Indian Wells

The WTA Finals kicked off Sunday to a sold-out crowd at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, bringing thousands of tennis fans to the Coachella Valley for the opening day of the weeklong tournament.

Thousands packed Stadium 2, while long lines formed throughout the Tennis Garden as fans arrived to watch some of the world's top women's tennis players compete.

The crowds are also welcome news for local small business owners, who say major sporting events provide an important boost to their businesses and community organizations.

One local business owner said events like the WTA Finals help fund a pharmacy in El Salvador that provides medication to an entire town. The business also supports Bridges to Hope, a homeless advocacy organization in the Coachella Valley.

Other vendors say they enjoy being part of the tournament and having the opportunity to see the level of talent on display.

While the WTA Finals are smaller than the BNP Paribas Open, local businesses say the additional visitors and activity are still a welcome seasonal boost.

The tournament runs through Sunday, November 15. It is the second major tennis event hosted in Indian Wells this year.

The BNP Paribas Open generates nearly $1 billion in economic activity for the Coachella Valley, highlighting the impact major sporting events can have on the region's economy.