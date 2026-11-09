WTA Finals Expected to Bring Early-Season Business Boost to Indian Wells

The WTA Finals are underway at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, and businesses across Indian Wells are hoping the international tennis tournament will deliver an early boost to the local economy.

NBC Palm Springs reporter Maria Noble Valdez spoke with businesses around the city, including hotels and restaurants, about the economic impact they expect from the event.

At the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa, representatives say the tournament is an opportunity to bring in additional revenue earlier in the season than usual.

But the resort says the benefits could extend beyond individual businesses.

Representatives say the event also provides an opportunity to bring more visitors to Indian Wells and the Tennis Garden, potentially helping strengthen the city's appeal as a destination for future tournaments.

With the area's favorable weather and the popularity of Indian Wells among players on the tour, local businesses say they hope the WTA Finals will become a returning opportunity.

More businesses are expected to weigh in on the tournament's economic impact as the event continues.