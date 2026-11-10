American Express Tournament Foundation Awards $1.15 Million to 12 Coachella Valley Nonprofits

A dozen Coachella Valley nonprofit organizations are receiving a combined $1.15 million in donations through the charitable foundation behind the American Express golf tournament.

Impact Through Golf announced the contributions Tuesday morning at La Quinta Country Club. The money comes from proceeds of the 2025 American Express tournament.

Among this year's recipients is the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City, which says the funding will help support thousands of young people through academic programs and other services.

A representative of the organization called the donation a tremendous honor and praised the tournament and its foundation for their continued support.

American Express tournament organizers say the charitable work is one of the most important parts of hosting the annual event. The foundation supports organizations addressing issues including food insecurity, homelessness, youth development, health and wellness, family programs and disaster relief.

The latest round of donations provides a significant boost to organizations working to meet needs throughout the Coachella Valley.

Impact Through Golf continues to connect professional golf with community support, helping local nonprofits make a difference across the desert.