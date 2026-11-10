American Red Cross Seeks Coachella Valley Blood Donors Ahead of Holiday Season

The American Red Cross is asking Coachella Valley residents to consider donating blood or platelets this holiday season as the organization works to maintain a steady blood supply.

The need is especially great for Type O donors, according to the Red Cross.

A community blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert in Palm Springs.

Residents interested in donating can schedule an appointment through RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross says donations can help ensure blood is available for patients who need it throughout the holiday season.