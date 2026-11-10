Cathedral City to Host Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) - Cathedral City will honor the nation's veterans

with an annual ceremony this Wednesday at Desert Memorial Park, featuring

several speakers, honorees and a presentation by elementary school students.



Sponsored by the American Veterans Post 66 and the Jon Castro Chapter

of Veterans For Peace, the 10 a.m. program will honor Natalina Garritano, a

deputy and World War II survivor who was rescued by a U.S. Army soldier and

World War II Marine Corps veteran Dorothee Irwin.



Additionally, Lee Wilson of the Fallen Heroes Project will introduce

Gold Star family members, who will be invited to speak and receive a rose.



Participating speakers will include Palm Springs Councilman David

Ready, Rancho Mirage Mayor Lynn Mallotto, Cathedral City Councilwoman Rita Lamb

and National President of American Veterans for Equal Rights James Apedaile.



Four elementary students from Cathedral Elementary School and Sunny

Sands Elementary School will read their winning ``Thank You Letter to

Veterans'' entries and Lamb will present each student with a $100 cash prize.



Prince Fleet Easton will perform music for the ceremony, with Paul

Cain and Kurtt Jacobowitz set to sing the national anthem.



Bishop Nick Sakis of Cathedral City will lead the benediction.



The ceremony, at 31-705 Da Vall Drive, is free and open to the public.