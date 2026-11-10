City of Indio Unveils New Veterans Memorial at Miles Avenue Park

The City of Indio unveiled a new Veterans Memorial at Miles Avenue Park this morning, creating a permanent place to honor the men and women who have served in the United States military.

The memorial features seven stone monoliths, each representing one of the seven branches of the U.S. military.

The monoliths face an illuminated American flag and incorporate symbolic angles representing a military salute and the sacrifices made by those who serve.

The memorial is designed to give residents a place to remember loved ones who served in the armed forces, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Seating areas and landscaping are also part of the design, creating a space for visitors to pause, reflect and remember.

City officials say the memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to veterans and the military families who have given so much in service to the nation.