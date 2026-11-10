Gerald Ford Elementary Students Honor Veterans With Special Tribute

Students at Gerald Ford Elementary came together for a special tribute honoring the men and women who have served in the military and those who continue to serve today.

The school community gathered on the blacktop for a program led by music teacher Mrs. Bluto.

Around 560 students performed patriotic songs and read messages expressing their gratitude to veterans and active-duty service members.

Veterans and their families were also welcomed to a special breakfast hosted by the school's Parent Teacher Organization.

Principal John Preston shared, “It's important that we take time to honor our Veterans, recognize their sacrifices, and thank them for their service to our country. The freedoms we enjoy and the opportunity for our children to stand together, sing patriotic songs, and celebrate our great country are possible because of the brave men and women who have served. We are forever grateful for their courage, sacrifice, and dedication. Today, our Ford Falcons had the opportunity to show just how much that service means to all of us.”

The event gave students an opportunity to recognize the sacrifices of military members and show appreciation to the veterans and families who have served their country.