Greg Wallis Concedes in District 47 Race Against Leila Namvar

The race for California's 47th Assembly District is over after Republican incumbent Greg Wallis conceded to Democrat Leila Namvar.

Wallis says he personally called Namvar to congratulate her on her victory and pledged to help ensure a smooth transition for constituents.

In a statement, Wallis said he respects the decision of voters and wishes his successor success. "The district has always been competitive, and that's a good thing," he said. "It forces both sides to listen, and that is how I have tried to work."

Namvar had been leading Wallis with 60% of the vote compared to his 40%, according to the latest reported results.

Wallis also reflected on his time in the Assembly, thanking supporters, volunteers and residents throughout the district.

He says his commitment to the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass and surrounding communities will continue beyond his time in office.