Measure P vote remains unresolved as Coachella Valley recreation programs await final count

The fate of numerous youth and senior programs across the Coachella Valley remains uncertain as election officials continue counting ballots on Measure P, a proposed tax intended to provide additional funding for the Desert Recreation District.

Measure P appeared on the November ballot and, if approved, would establish an annual property tax of 5 cents per square foot. The measure is estimated to generate about $11.3 million annually for Desert Recreation District parks, facilities and community programs.

Passage requires support from at least two-thirds of voters.

As of the latest count cited in the report, Measure P had received about 61.17% of the vote, leaving it below the required threshold.

Desert Recreation District Community Services Coordinator Alexis Galarza said he remains optimistic as additional ballots are counted.

“There’s still a lot of votes left to be counted,” Galarza said. “I’m feeling very optimistic.”

Galarza said he believes the measure could still reach the two-thirds threshold once the remaining ballots are counted.

If Measure P ultimately fails, Galarza said programs and facilities serving seniors and young people could face challenges.

For seniors who rely on Desert Recreation District facilities, the programs provide more than recreation.

Josie Martinez, who has regularly attended the Thermal Senior Center since 2005, said the center has become an important part of her life.

“It gives us a purpose,” Martinez said.

Martinez said the center gives her a place to stay active, socialize and maintain connections with other members of the community.

She said the center has become like a family, with members checking on one another and making sure everyone is doing well.

Martinez also said losing the center would leave her with fewer opportunities to get out of the house and remain active.

“You need to be moving. You need to be active. You need to feel wanted,” she said.

The Desert Recreation District operates programs and facilities throughout the Coachella Valley, including services for seniors, youth and families.

The final election results are expected to be certified by Dec. 3, according to the information provided by the district.

Until the final count is completed, supporters and residents who depend on the district's programs will continue waiting to see whether Measure P reaches the two-thirds threshold needed for passage.