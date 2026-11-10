New Film “Being Human” Tells Story of Disability Rights Activist Judy Heumann

The story of disability rights activist Judy Heumann is coming to the big screen in “Being Human,” a new film from Oscar-winning writer-director Sian Heder, known for “CODA.”

Ruth Madeley portrays Heumann, a pioneering activist who helped lead the fight for equal rights and accessibility for people with disabilities.

The film brings viewers into the historic protests in San Francisco, where hundreds of people with disabilities gathered to demand that the federal government recognize and protect their civil rights.

Madeley said one of her biggest challenges was moving beyond simply impersonating an iconic figure and finding Heumann’s humanity.

She worked to capture the activist’s many dimensions, including her vulnerability, determination, humor and sometimes abrasive personality.

Heder said the production brought together dozens of actors with disabilities, requiring an accessibility team on a scale the filmmakers had not previously experienced.

The director described the process as a learning experience for the entire production, with cast and crew working together to build a supportive community.

Heder said that sense of community became central to the film, as cast members found ways to communicate, support one another and contribute their individual strengths.

“Being Human” aims to introduce audiences to Heumann’s fight for disability rights and the people who came together to make change possible.