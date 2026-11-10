Palm Springs Police Ask For Help Identifying Copper Wire Theft Suspect

Palm Springs police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a man they say was caught on camera stealing copper wire.

Investigators say that between October 19 and October 28, about $34,000 in copper wiring and telecommunications equipment was stolen or damaged throughout Palm Springs. Police say more than one person was involved, though only one of the thieves was caught on camera. The department has released footage of that man, though it has not said where in the city the thefts happened or released any further description of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Palm Springs police at (760) 327-1441 and reference report number 2610P-6311.



