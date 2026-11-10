Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade Set for Tuesday With Concert and Fireworks

The annual Palm Springs Veterans Day Memorial Parade returns Tuesday, Nov. 11, bringing a celebration honoring the nation's veterans to downtown Palm Springs.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and travel north along Palm Canyon Drive, starting at Ramon Road and ending at Alejo Road. This one-hour event is free and open to the public.

This year's parade will feature returning participants, including the Army Reserve Band, which will also perform during the patriotic concert following the parade.

Organizers are also partnering with the Palm Springs Air Museum to bring a special aircraft to the parade route, giving spectators another highlight to look forward to during the celebration.

City organizers say the annual event is an important opportunity for the community to recognize and honor those who have served in the U.S. military.

"For the city of Palm Springs, it's really important for us to make sure that we're paying honor to all of those who have served our country," one organizer said. "And so this is why this is such an important aspect for the city to be able to put on this parade and celebration."

Following the parade, attendees can enjoy a patriotic concert and fireworks finale near the intersection of Amato Road and Palm Canyon Drive.

The celebration brings the community together each year to recognize military service and show appreciation for veterans.

NBC Palm Springs will broadcast the parade during its 4:30 and 5 p.m. newscasts. Viewers can also watch the coverage on the NBC Palm Springs website.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.