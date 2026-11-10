Pride on the Page Book Festival Returns to Palm Springs for Fifth Year

The Coachella Valley's LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations continue this weekend with the return of the Pride on the Page Book Festival.

The fifth annual event takes place Saturday at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, bringing together LGBTQ+ authors, readers and allies to celebrate literature and community.

The festival began after a local library volunteer approached organizers about creating an LGBTQ-focused literary event. The idea quickly took shape, with the foundation becoming the festival's presenting sponsor.

Organizers say the event has continued to grow over the past five years, creating a space for authors to share their stories and for attendees to discover books and perspectives they might not otherwise encounter.

The festival begins at 10 a.m. and continues throughout the day, wrapping up with an anniversary celebration scheduled for approximately 8:30 to 9 p.m.

Organizers say the event is about more than books. It's also an opportunity to bring together members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies through the power of storytelling.

More information, including event details, is available at PrideOnThePage.org.