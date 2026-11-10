Spencer’s Restaurant in Palm Springs Offers $1 Breakfasts to Support Local Families

A popular Palm Springs restaurant is serving up a holiday deal that gives diners a chance to enjoy breakfast for just $1 while helping families in need across the Coachella Valley.

Beginning Thursday, November 12, Spencer’s Restaurant will offer any item on its breakfast menu for just $1, with proceeds benefiting DAP Health’s Winter Fest.

The annual charitable effort provides food, blankets and toys to families in need throughout the eastern Coachella Valley during the holiday season.

The special promotion includes breakfast menu items but excludes alcoholic beverages.

Guests who want to contribute more can make additional donations, and the restaurant’s owner will match those contributions up to $10,000.

The $1 breakfast promotion runs from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on participating days through Sunday, November 22. Spencer’s is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Reservations are required and must be made through OpenTable.

The fundraiser offers residents and visitors an affordable way to enjoy breakfast at one of Palm Springs’ well-known restaurants while supporting local families during the holidays.