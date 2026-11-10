Spencer’s Restaurant Offers $1 Breakfast To Help Families In Need This Holiday Season

Breakfast at one of Palm Springs’ best-known restaurants will cost just $1 for the next two weeks, and the money will go toward helping families in need this holiday season.

Starting Thursday, Spencer’s Restaurant is offering anything on its breakfast menu for $1, not including alcoholic drinks. Proceeds benefit DAP Health’s Winterfest, which brings food, blankets, and toys to families in need throughout the eastern Coachella Valley.

Guests can also add a donation on top of their meal, and Spencer’s owner Nachhattar Singh Chandi has pledged to match those extra contributions up to $10,000.

Chandi said he wanted to do something that would bring people together and “help families who need a little extra support during the holiday season.”

DAP Health’s Chief Philanthropy Officer Chris Kiser said Winterfest helps families “who may otherwise go without these necessities during the holidays,” and that every contribution helps the organization reach more families.

The $1 breakfast runs from 7:30 to 10 a.m. through Nov. 22, including weekends. Reservations are required through OpenTable, and more information is available on Spencer’s website.



