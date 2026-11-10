Tariffs Push Up Costs for La Quinta Brewing Company as Local Breweries Feel the Pressure

Tariffs are increasing costs for businesses across the country, and local breweries are feeling the impact.

La Quinta Brewing Company relies on products and materials from around the world, including malt from Canada, along with hops, barley, stainless steel equipment and aluminum used in its cans.

Head brewer Lloyd Johnson says much of the aluminum used in the brewery's cans also comes from Canada, even though the cans are largely printed in the United States.

Owner Derek Lloyd says some products are now costing the brewery 10% to 20% more, putting additional pressure on its operating budget.

Lloyd says businesses cannot absorb thousands of dollars in added expenses indefinitely, meaning some of those costs could eventually be passed along to customers through higher beer prices.

Some customers say they would still support the local brewery even if prices increase, although one joked that an extra dollar per beer might make them reconsider ordering a third.

In the meantime, La Quinta Brewing Company is exploring ways to control costs, including purchasing supplies in bulk and scaling back distribution.

Johnson says tariffs are affecting the broader brewing industry and could force breweries to scale back what they produce and distribute.

For now, La Quinta Brewing Company is working to manage rising expenses while trying to keep its beer affordable for customers.