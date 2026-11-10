Woman Killed After Being Hit By SUV In Sky Valley Identified

The woman who died after being hit by an SUV in Sky Valley Sunday night has now been identified. 59-year-old Cynthia Jensen of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Dillon Road near Newport Road, in a rural unincorporated area near Desert Hot Springs. Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say Jensen appeared to have been walking her dog when she was hit, and the dog was also killed. The driver stopped at the scene, and eastbound lanes of Dillon Road were shut down for the investigation.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash. The CHP’s Indio office is handling the investigation.



