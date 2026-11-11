Acrisure Arena Kicks Off Five For The Valley Fundraiser With Holiday Tree Lighting

Acrisure Arena will light the Coachella Valley’s largest holiday tree this Thursday, Nov. 12, and the celebration will also launch a new holiday fundraiser that lets fans give back to local nonprofits with just $5.

The event marks the debut of Five for the Valley, One Valley Foundation’s holiday fundraising campaign. From now through Dec. 20, fans can donate $5 during Coachella Valley Firebirds home games. The money will be split equally among 10 local nonprofits chosen by the foundation, with the campaign starting off with a focus on feeding families through FIND Food Bank programs.

The tree lighting starts at 5:30 p.m. on the arena’s outdoor plaza. Now in its fifth year, the tradition centers on a 55-foot holiday tree, with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and Fuego leading the countdown and taking holiday photos with families.

Afterward, the Firebirds take on the San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m., and tickets are available through Ticketmaster or at the arena box office on game day.

Those who can’t make it to a game can still donate online through One Valley Foundation.



