Local & Community
Cathedral City Senior Center Connects Older Adults With Health Care and Essential Resources
As the cost of living continues to climb, more older adults are finding it difficult to afford everyday essentials, including health care, food and other basic necessities.
A local organization is working to make sure seniors know where to turn for help.
The Cathedral City Senior Center recently hosted its twice-yearly Wellness Expo, bringing together community organizations and service providers offering resources ranging from medical care and health screenings to food and financial assistance.
Among those participating was Eisenhower Health, which brought its mobile clinic to the event to provide free checkups for attendees.
Organizers say partnerships like these help address more than just medical needs by connecting seniors with services that can improve their overall health and quality of life.
"We're here as a team player and a community partner, and so I think it makes a big difference because we'll kind of help solve some of those social determinants of health," an Eisenhower Health representative said.
The expo also provided an opportunity to discuss health concerns that can sometimes be overlooked among older adults, including HIV and sexually transmitted infections. Health advocates emphasized that sexual health awareness and prevention remain important at every age.
While the Wellness Expo takes place in the spring and fall, seniors don't have to wait for the next event to receive assistance.
The Cathedral City Senior Center connects older adults with community resources throughout the year, helping address challenges such as health care access and food insecurity.
CEO Jeff Corbin says the need for these services has grown as changes at the federal level and rising expenses have put additional pressure on seniors.
"A lot of people falling into health care crisis and food insecurity. And so when we're able to do something like this, connect people with the services they need, it's very fulfilling," Corbin said.
He says the center is committed to helping older adults throughout the Mid-Valley navigate everyday challenges and stay on top of their health and wellness.
"A lot of our folks in the Mid Valley need a little extra help, so we're here for that. And everybody needs to be on top of their wellness and their overall health," Corbin said.
For information about programs, services and upcoming events, visit cathedralcenter.org.
NBC Palm Springs reporter Kai Beach has more on how the center is helping local seniors find the care and support they need.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 11, 2026
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