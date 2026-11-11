Local & Community
Cathedral City Senior Center Helps Older Adults Find Care As Costs Climb
As the cost of living keeps climbing, many seniors in the Coachella Valley are finding it harder to afford everyday essentials. The Cathedral City Senior Center is working to close that gap by connecting older adults with the care and resources they need.
One way the center does that is through its Wellness Expo, held twice a year in the spring and fall. The expo brings together organizations offering everything from health care to food and financial assistance, all in one place. At the most recent event, seniors could get free checkups at Eisenhower Health’s mobile clinic.
However, seniors don’t have to wait for the next expo to get help. The center connects older adults with these resources year-round.
CEO Jeff Corbin says the goal is to help seniors navigate everyday challenges and get the support they need all year long.
To learn more about the services available, visit the Cathedral City Senior Center website.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 11, 2026
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