Dua Lipa, SZA, Tame Impala to Headline 2027 Coachella Fest

INDIO (CNS) - Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA will be the headliners for

the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, promoter Goldenvoice

announced.



Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Caroline Polachek and Magdalena Bay

are among the other artists set to perform at the two-weekend festival at the

Empire Polo Club in Indio.



The first weekend will be April 9-11, with the same lineup performing

April 16-18.



Dua Lipa will headline both Fridays, Tame Impala on Saturdays and SZA

on the two Sundays.



Passes will go on sale at noon Friday.