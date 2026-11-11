Frank Figueroa takes lead in closely watched Coachella mayoral race

The race for Coachella mayor has a new development, with incumbent Mayor Dr. Frank Figueroa moving into the lead as additional ballots continue to be counted.

The latest figures show Figueroa with nearly 32 percent of the vote, putting him ahead of his opponents in a race that has remained closely contested.

The contest has seen narrow margins between Figueroa and the other candidates, with the standings shifting as more ballots are processed.

The results are still unofficial, and additional ballots could change the vote totals in the coming days.

NBC Palm Springs will continue to follow the race and provide updates as new election results become available.

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