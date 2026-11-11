Local & Community
Indian Wells honors veterans with ceremony, memorial wall and kicks off holiday toy drive
The city of Indian Wells honored veterans Wednesday morning with a Veterans Day ceremony focused on remembering those who served, recognizing their sacrifices and inspiring the next generation to give back to the community.
The event, held at Indian Wells City Hall, brought together city officials, Sacred Heart Elementary students and community members to recognize veterans and their contributions.
Indian Wells City Clerk Angelica Avila said the city holds its annual Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11 to honor those who served in the military as well as veterans who have contributed to the local community.
“We celebrate our veterans every year on November 11th here on our beautiful lawn city campus,” Avila said.
The ceremony also included the induction of seven honorees to the city's memorial wall.
The city partnered with Sacred Heart Elementary School and the Ophelia Foundation for the event, with students participating as part of an effort to encourage civic engagement and community service.
Avila said the involvement of young people is an important part of the celebration, giving students an opportunity to learn about service and the importance of helping others.
Among those attending was Avila's daughter, Melania, who said participating in community events has taught her about giving back.
“You learn a lot from the things you're doing and how you're helping out other people,” she said.
The Veterans Day celebration also marked the beginning of Indian Wells' annual holiday toy drive.
The city is partnering with the 29 Palms Marine Corps Base for the Toys for Little Marines and Sailors program, which provides toys to children connected to military families.
Avila said the city will collect toy donations at City Hall and participating local resorts through Dec. 4.
The city says the effort is part of its broader commitment to supporting veterans, military families and the local community during the holiday season.
The Veterans Day ceremony served as both a tribute to those who served and an opportunity to encourage younger generations to continue the tradition of community service.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
November 11, 2026
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