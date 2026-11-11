Inland Empire Rents Projected to Rise Fastest in SoCal, USC Says

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Rents in the Inland Empire, which includes Riverside

and San Bernardino counties, are expected to rise faster than elsewhere in

Southern California through 2029 as apartment construction slows, according to

a University of Southern California forecast released today.



The USC Lusk Center for Real Estate's Casden Real Estate Economics

Forecast projects average annual rent growth of 2.4% in the Inland Empire

during the next three years, the highest rate among the five markets studied.



The forecast treats Riverside and San Bernardino counties as a single

Inland Empire market and does not provide separate county-level estimates.



The Inland Empire's average rent was $2,150 in June, the lowest among

the markets studied, and is projected to reach $2,309 by June 2029. Its vacancy

rate was 6.47% in June and is forecast to fall to 5.83%.



The report said the Inland Empire added 12,300 rental units over the

past three years, expanding its apartment stock by about 7%, the fastest growth

rate among the five Southern California markets.



That construction helped moderate rent growth to nearly 1%, according

to the forecast. Most recent development was outside the luxury market, with

Class A apartments accounting for 32% of new supply and most remaining

deliveries in the midrange Class B category.



``Housing cannot be affordable unless we have plenty of it,'' said

forecast author Moussa Diop, an associate professor of real estate at the USC

Sol Price School of Public Policy.



The report cautioned that the area's affordability advantage could be

threatened as construction starts have fallen 60% from their 2024 peak while

the market absorbs recently completed apartments.



``San Diego and the Inland Empire show that there is still hope for

affordability, but meaningful gains take time and sustained development,'' Diop

said.



The forecast projects annual rent growth of 1.4% in Los Angeles

County, 1.9% in Orange County, 1.5% in San Diego County and 2.2% in Ventura

County.



The report cited persistent inflation, elevated interest rates and

high construction costs as obstacles to future housing development.



``Southern California's housing shortage is a problem we created, but

it is also a problem we can solve,'' Diop said.

