Kitchen 86 Offers Free Veterans Day Meals to Local Military Veterans

PALM DESERT, Calif. — A Palm Desert restaurant is showing its appreciation for those who have served the country by offering local military veterans a free meal on Veterans Day.

Kitchen 86, located along El Paseo, is once again continuing its annual tradition of treating veterans to a complimentary breakfast or lunch.

Veterans can enjoy a free meal Wednesday, November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the restaurant's entire menu available.

The restaurant says the annual event is a way to give back to the men and women who have served the country and the local community.

"We like to give back to our veterans and our community. We like to make sure that they can come in and enjoy a nice breakfast and lunch with us, on us. That's our way of saying thank you for your service and your time to our country and to our community," a restaurant representative said.

No reservations are necessary, although the restaurant asks that larger groups make arrangements in advance.

For additional information, veterans can visit the Kitchen 86 website.

The complimentary meal is part of a larger day of Veterans Day celebrations and events taking place throughout the Coachella Valley as communities come together to recognize and honor those who have served.

NBC Palm Springs will continue to bring you coverage of Veterans Day celebrations throughout the valley.