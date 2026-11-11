NBC Palm Springs Honors Coachella Valley WWII Veterans on Veterans Day Following Emmy-Winning Special

On Veterans Day, NBC Palm Springs is taking a moment to recognize and thank some of the remarkable men and women who served during World War II and shared their stories with the Coachella Valley.

The special tribute comes following an Emmy Award win this year for NBC Palm Springs' documentary, 80 Years Later: Coachella Valley's WWII Legacy.

Anchor Olivia Sandusky, who worked on the special, wanted to use Veterans Day as an opportunity to recognize the veterans featured in the project and personally thank them for their service.

The documentary brought viewers face-to-face with members of the Greatest Generation, sharing firsthand accounts of their experiences during World War II, their military service and the lasting impact of those years.

The special also highlighted the Coachella Valley's important role during the war, including the region's history as a training ground for American troops.

During the Veterans Day tribute, Sandusky shared her appreciation with one of the veterans, presenting the Emmy Award and giving him an opportunity to hold the recognition.

"Well, I was proud to serve," the veteran responded when thanked for his service.

The Emmy recognition is not only an achievement for the NBC Palm Springs team, but also a tribute to the veterans who trusted the station with their personal stories and helped preserve an important piece of American and Coachella Valley history.

Watch our Emmy Award Winning Special: "80 years Later: Coachella Valley's WWII Legacy"

On this Veterans Day, NBC Palm Springs extends its thanks to these remarkable veterans and all those who have served our country.