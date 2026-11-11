One Person Dead After Late-Night Shooting In Coachella

One person is dead after a shooting late Tuesday night in Coachella, and no one is in custody.

Deputies were called to the 84000 block of Calle Rojo, near Peter Pendleton Elementary School, around 10 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot. That person died at the scene. Investigators say no one else was hurt.

The sheriff’s department has not released the victim’s identity and has not shared any details about a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit has been called in, and investigators say the case is still active.